Different Building, Same Mystique, Stephen Curry Discusses Playing NBA Finals at TD Garden

Stephen Curry's led his team to the NBA Finals six of the last eight years. Usually, that meant going toe-to-toe with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It also included going north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors in 2019. But this is the two-time league MVP's first opportunity to experience playing NBA Finals games on the fabled parquet in Boston.

Sure, it may not be the old Boston Garden where Bill Russell and Larry Bird were at the helm of dynasties that raised 14 of the 16 championship banners that hung high above the court. But like its predecessor, there's a mystique permeating the TD Garden. It's most palpable shortly before tip-off and when the Celtics go on a run that brings the building to life.

As his team prepares to play in the NBA Finals on the TD Garden parquet, Curry expressed: "This is special; this is a historic team. The dynasties from the 80s and how many championships they won over the course of the years. All (of) the different highlights you watched that just have a different iconic look when you see it on TV.

"Watching Larry legend do what he did his entire career. Even looking at the Boston-LA series, KG and Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, Rondo, getting a championship here. KG's hilarious post-game, 'anything is possible.' So, there's a lot of history in this city and in this building, and it should be an amazing atmosphere out there on the court."

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum's Aware of Debates About If He's a Superstar, But He's Focused on Getting 3 More Wins

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

The Celtics Know Failing to Protect Home Court Likely Leaves Them on Losing End of NBA Finals

Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND