Skip to main content
Different Building, Same Mystique, Stephen Curry Discusses Playing NBA Finals at TD Garden

Different Building, Same Mystique, Stephen Curry Discusses Playing NBA Finals at TD Garden

Through the first two NBA Finals games, Stephen Curry's averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and three steals.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first two NBA Finals games, Stephen Curry's averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and three steals.

Stephen Curry's led his team to the NBA Finals six of the last eight years. Usually, that meant going toe-to-toe with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It also included going north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors in 2019. But this is the two-time league MVP's first opportunity to experience playing NBA Finals games on the fabled parquet in Boston.

Sure, it may not be the old Boston Garden where Bill Russell and Larry Bird were at the helm of dynasties that raised 14 of the 16 championship banners that hung high above the court. But like its predecessor, there's a mystique permeating the TD Garden. It's most palpable shortly before tip-off and when the Celtics go on a run that brings the building to life.

As his team prepares to play in the NBA Finals on the TD Garden parquet, Curry expressed: "This is special; this is a historic team. The dynasties from the 80s and how many championships they won over the course of the years. All (of) the different highlights you watched that just have a different iconic look when you see it on TV.

"Watching Larry legend do what he did his entire career. Even looking at the Boston-LA series, KG and Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, Rondo, getting a championship here. KG's hilarious post-game, 'anything is possible.' So, there's a lot of history in this city and in this building, and it should be an amazing atmosphere out there on the court."

Further Reading

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jayson Tatum's Aware of Debates About If He's a Superstar, But He's Focused on Getting 3 More Wins

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

The Celtics Know Failing to Protect Home Court Likely Leaves Them on Losing End of NBA Finals

Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND

More Clemson

USATSI_17374888
Top Stories

Different Building, Same Mystique, Stephen Curry Discusses Playing NBA Finals at TD Garden

By Bobby Krivitsky16 seconds ago
USATSI_18278290
Top Stories

Jayson Tatum's Aware of Debates About If He's a Superstar, But He's Focused on Getting 3 More Wins

By Bobby Krivitsky16 hours ago
USATSI_18423306
Top Stories

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

By Bobby Krivitsky18 hours ago
USATSI_18466267
Top Stories

Jaylen Brown Discusses Recent Gun Violence and Whether it Could Lead to Players Sitting Out in the NBA Finals

By Bobby Krivitsky20 hours ago
USATSI_18469227
Top Stories

Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

By Bobby Krivitsky22 hours ago
USATSI_17564704
Top Stories

Celtics' Will Hardy a Candidate for Jazz's Head-Coaching Job

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18373437
Top Stories

The Celtics Know Failing to Protect Home Court Likely Leaves Them on Losing End of NBA Finals

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18467636
Top Stories

Jaylen Brown Discusses Second-Quarter Incident with Draymond Green: 'All of that stuff, the gimmicks, the tricks, we've just got to be the smarter team, be the more physical team'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022