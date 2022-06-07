Jayson Tatum's Aware of Debates About If He's a Superstar, But He's Focused on Getting 3 More Wins

The playoffs are where legacies are defined. In leading his team to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum's elevated his status. The two games that it was most evident were when he delivered arguably the best performance of his career, scoring 46 points in Game 6 in Milwaukee with the Celtics' season on the line, facing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 44 that night, and the defending champions.

The other was when Boston beat the Heat in Game 7 in Miami to reach the stage its on now. After the victory, Tatum, who registered a team-high 26 points, pairing it with ten rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, earned the inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, the 24-year-old rising towards the top of the NBA's hierarchy got asked what this Finals run and playing on the NBA's brightest stage has been like "as a superstar player compared to what he's expected." Tatum expressed the following.

"It's been a lot; this is a dream come true, playing in the Finals. As a competitor, this is what you work for; you want to be the last team standing, you want to hold up that trophy. So, I think to have a golden opportunity right at your fingertips, just taking full advantage of it. You don't want to have any regrets when it's all said and done. Win or lose, you want to feel that you gave it your all. And that's all you can ask of anybody."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum, who got named to the All-NBA First Team 13 days ago, went on to say: "I've seen that it's a huge debate, is he a superstar, is he not. I want to know where that came from; did I tweet that? Did I ever say that I'm a superstar or I'm on the verge? That never came from me. But it has been a big deal this last year and a half or two years. And I see it all the time, and there's always been the question in the back of my head, 'I wonder who spoke up on my behalf or said that or why that was such a big deal.' But if you win the championship, they can debate a lot of things; they can't debate whether or not you're a champion.

"(We) lost the other night, and just looking forward to bouncing back tomorrow. (These are our) first (NBA) Finals games at home, at the Garden. It's going to be fun. So, I'm looking forward to it and enjoying this experience."

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Further Reading

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

The Celtics Know Failing to Protect Home Court Likely Leaves Them on Losing End of NBA Finals

Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

Celtics Discuss Getting Outscored 35-14 in Third Quarter of Game 2 of NBA Finals: 'It's something that we have to fix'

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND