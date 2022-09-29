Skip to main content
The Latest on Jay Larranaga Potentially Rejoining the Celtics' Coaching Staff

Larranaga spent nine years as a Celtics assistant coach.

After nine years as a Celtics assistant coach, when the franchise hired Ime Udoka as Brad Stevens' successor, Jay Larranaga departed for a spot on Tyronn Lue's Clippers coaching staff.

In light of Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policy, Will Hardy, Boston's top assistant a season ago, becoming the head coach of the Jazz, and Joe Mazzulla transitioning from being behind the bench to interim head coach, the Celtics could stand to strengthen their coaching staff.

At media day, Mazzulla acknowledged he and Brad Stevens are working together to decide whether to add anyone to the staff.

"For me, it’s more about just studying our environment and figuring out what we need to help our staff, and not just considering myself, but considering what do our players need? What are they familiar with, and what are they looking for on our staff? And so I think we’re just going to evaluate that and figure out where we are."

Regarding the prospect of Larranaga returning to Boston, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports he's elected to stay with the Clippers.

While Mazzulla, 34, is about to become the youngest active head coach in the NBA, the Celtics will also lean on not only the core of the team, but assistant coaches like Damon Stoudamire, a former head coach at Pacific University, and Ben Sullivan, who was an assistant with the Bucks when they won the NBA title in 2021.

Friday, Stevens expressed, "I'm really confident in the team and coaching staff that will be taking a court on Tuesday."

