The Reasons Behind the Celtics Trading Noah Vonleh to the Spurs

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics are sending Noah Vonleh to the Spurs along with cash considerations. Boston will most likely receive a top-55 protected second-round draft pick in return.

San Antonio is waiving Gorgui Dieng to clear a roster spot for Vonleh, who the Spurs will also waive, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

So, while the move is financially motivated for San Antonio, why did the Celtics make this deal?

The answer is two-fold. Non-guaranteed contracts, like the one Vonleh's on, become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10. But Jan. 7 is the last day teams can waive players with non-guaranteed salary without becoming responsible for the entire amount as dead cap and in cash.

Boston signed Vonleh to a deal with a base salary of $2.5 million, carrying a cap hit of $1.8 million, per Spotrac. The former top-10 pick has a higher base salary than Justin Jackson ($2.1 million) and Sam Hauser ($1.6 million).

Trading him lowers the Celtics' luxury tax bill, which Spotrac estimated was about $65.2 million before moving Vonleh. The deal also opens a roster spot, which could come in handy between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline or when the buyout market heats up afterward.

