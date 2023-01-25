The Roots of the Heat's Fourth-Quarter Rally Stand Out Above All as Celtics Suffer Second-Straight Loss

Fatigue, the Heat's zone defense, and the growing pains of a rookie head coach doing an excellent job are at the center of the Celtics' loss to Miami.

Tuesday's 98-95 loss in South Beach highlighted the growing pains of a rookie head coach taking over a team with championship aspirations.

Joe Mazzulla has done an excellent job this season. But there are two areas he struggles with most: managing minutes and having a feel for when to call a timeout, as opposed to challenging the Celtics to play through runs by the opposition most of the time.

Mazzulla might disagree, but in the fourth quarter of Boston's loss to the Heat, the visitors got burned by both.

Jayson Tatum played just under 32 of the game's first 36 minutes. On the second night of a back-to-back, it was evident fatigue set in as he went from generating 21 points in the first half to ten in the second, scoring only three in the final frame.

And while Erik Spoelstra took a timeout at the sign of a potential Boston burst in the fourth quarter, Mazzulla waited too long to do the same during the game's most pivotal stretch.

There's value in the first-year head coach forcing his team to deal with adversity and figure out problems on the fly, especially on the road, as the Celtics condition themselves for a championship run. But on Monday, the more productive move was the one made by Spoelstra.

Now, a deep dive into the Heat's 98-95 win over Boston, the Celtics' second-straight loss and first defeat on the second night of a back-to-back.

First Frame Features the Jayson Tatum-Max Strus Duel Everyone Anticipated

On the heels of having their nine-game win streak snapped, the Celtics came out with considerable energy, building a 7-2 early advantage after Payton Pritchard, starting with Boston shorthanded, disrupted a Tyler Herro shot, leading to a Jayson Tatum backdoor layup.

A few minutes later, Derrick White appeared to hurt his foot when he came down awkwardly after a layup. Pritchard cleaned up the miss, and the latter stayed in the game.

Naturally, the ball found White on the visitors' next possession, and he drove past a closeout, swishing a floater that gave the Celtics a 13-10 lead.

A pair of corner threes by Grant Williams from opposite sides of the floor, including one on a broken play where Blake Griffin fell as the ball arrived, extended Boston's advantage to 22-18.

Justin Jackson, getting an opportunity with a length