Malcolm Brogdon Explains Why He Chose Celtics Over Eastern Conference Rival

As outlined when the Celtics acquired him and evident in the two preseason games he's played in, Malcolm Brogdon addresses many needs for the defending Eastern Conference champions.

As highlighted in a film study after Brogdon's second game with Boston, he consistently pushes the pace, he's aggressive operating as the lead guard and when he's off the ball, and he consistently gets into the paint. So far, that last point has led to an abundance of high-quality scoring chances for his teammates.

As Brogdon continues getting acclimated, expect him to score more from his paint touches. Following Wednesday's practice, he discussed finding his rhythm as the Celtics' sixth man.

"I'm definitely getting more comfortable. It's a day-by-day thing; I'm going to get more comfortable as the season progresses. You'll see me day-to-day, game-by-game, just a little bit in (a) better rhythm every day."

Brogdon, who's distributed a game-high nine assists in the two preseason games he's suited up for, added: "I haven't made some of my open shots (that) I usually make, but that's all due to rhythm, new team, so those are the ones you're going to see me knock down as well as continuing to get guys open (and) play my game."

Brogdon's immediate impact, plus how much better he'll be as he gets increasingly comfortable, are significant reasons why, despite a tumultuous summer, SI Sportsbook has the Celtics tied with the Bucks for the second-best odds to win the NBA title. SI Sportsbook lists the Warriors as the betting favorite.

In an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Brogdon shed light on his departure from Indiana to take his talents to Boston.

"They worked with me great, allowing me to have a say in my transition, where I would go based on what the interest was," he conveyed about moving on from a Pacers team embracing a youth movement.

"At the end of the day, we knew there was Boston; we knew Toronto; we knew DC. DC fell off after the draft since they were thinking about trading that 10th pick for me. Toronto and Boston popped up. We had a choice to pursue, there wasn’t an offer on the table yet from either of them, but the Pacers came to me and said we could pursue either of them and which one would I rather pursue? I chose Boston."

Knowing he's running out of chances to compete for a championship, Brogdon, who turns 30 in December, believes that joining the Celtics gives him his best opportunity to win a ring.

"I thought this team was farther along; they have a superstar in Jayson Tatum and probably another superstar in Jaylen Brown as well. I thought it would be a great fit for me because I wanted to win right now."

