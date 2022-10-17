Celtics and Grant Williams Unlikely to Agree to Contract Extension Before Regular Season, But Neither Side at Fault

Grant Williams is coming off the best of his first three NBA seasons. Entering his sophomore campaign, he tried bulking up to hold up as a small-ball center. Unfortunately, it proved counterproductive and lessened his impact defensively.

Course correcting doesn't always pay dividends the following season, but Williams showed up to training camp last year in the best shape of his life. The result was being a productive member of the Celtics' switch-heavy scheme who could defend small and power forwards.

That was most evident in Game 2 of Boston's playoff series against the Bucks when Williams was at the root of holding Giannis Antetokounmpo to five points in the first half and wearing him down as the game progressed. Slim Grant wasn't limited to relying on his physicality, also staying in front of Antetokounmpo, walling off his drives to the basket.

Along with his impact defensively, Williams addressed the most significant area of concern about his game when he entered the NBA, evolving into a reliable long-range shooter. The Tennessee alum finished in the top 16 in three-point percentage, drilling 41.1 percent of his 3.4 attempts from beyond the arc. That includes knocking down a robust 46.8 percent of shots from his corner office.

Williams growing into a player that can space the floor and convert on catch-and-shoot threes makes him a top-seven rotation member on a title team and viable as a starter. Put another way: it significantly impacts what he'll sign for, whether it's an extension or a new contract elsewhere.

And while Williams and the Celtics are unlikely to agree to terms on an extension before the clock turns to Oct. 18, that doesn't mean they won't do so over the summer. As a restricted free agent, it's unlikely a team poaches him from Boston without inking him to an offer sheet exceeding the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which carries an early projection of $11.4 million for 2023-24.

The Celtics already have one of the most expensive payrolls in the NBA. Furthermore, most of their top players are on multi-year deals, and Boston must prepare for sizable extensions for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. So, while trying to extend Williams, the Celtics can't bid against themselves. Even with the salary cap on the verge of increasing dramatically, every dollar counts for a team that's repeater clock starts this season while carrying a 51.3 million luxury tax bill.

And while Boston's operating with the necessary restraint, Williams is justified in not rushing to sign for the same amount as the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. If he even maintains last season's production, there's likely to be suitors willing to exceed that price to add him to their rotation.

Neither side's at fault, and Williams will more likely than not sign an extension with the Celtics over the summer. However, not taking care of this matter before the season leaves them vulnerable to a team making an offer too rich for them to match, prying away one of the most important members of their second unit. It's a loss that will sting more if banner 18 isn't hanging from the TD Garden rafters next season.