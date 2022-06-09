The Top 5 Plays of Game 3 of NBA Finals Between Celtics and Warriors

From Jaylen Brown besting Gary Payton II to Boston turning stops into dunks, an emphatic Robert Williams rejection, and Al Horford and the Timelord teaming up to cap the win in style, here are the top five plays from Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors.

Warriors Leave the Backdoor Open

Marcus Smart pushes the ball towards Jaylen Brown, selling the dribble handoff. Kevon Looney's at the top of the key to meet Robert Williams as he comes down the floor after inbounding, and with the rest of the Celtics beyond the arc, it leaves the Warriors without a rim protector.

And with Gary Payton II elevated rather than in a defensive stance, all it takes is a subtle fake, and Brown leaves him behind on his backdoor cut. Smart then hits him in stride, and Brown finishes above the rim.

Golden State Pays the Price for Transition Turnover

Draymond Green's outlet pass is a bit behind Andrew Wiggins, allowing Al Horford to prevent the ball from reaching its target. Horford retrieves it and quickly throws the ball to Jayson Tatum, who dishes to Brown for another emphatic two-handed jam.

Celtics Catch the Warriors Napping

It starts with a great hustle play by Smart, bursting in front of Green and deflecting the entry pass, which goes out off the latter. Horford's then quick to the inbounds and fires it downcourt to Brown, who broke free behind the defense.

The Timelord Turns Back Stephen Curry

Floaters don't usually get blocked, but when Stephen Curry beats Grant Williams off the dribble and launches this shot, Robert Williams rises for the rejection.

Al Horford and Robert Williams Cap the Celtics Win in Style

Jordan Poole blitzes Tatum when Horford screens for him, but Tatum buys himself time before dishing to Horford. Curry goes for the pick-six, but to no avail, and with Andre Iguodala waiting to meet Horford as he heads downhill, he lofts a pass to the Timelord, who takes care of the rest.

