[Video] Jayson Tatum Shows Out at CrawsOver Pro-Am

Fans packed Seattle Pacific University to watch some of the brightest NBA stars take the court for the CrawsOver Pro-Am. Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Isaiah Thomas, and Aaron Gordon were among those suiting up. Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, the top-two picks in this year's NBA Draft, also showcased their talents, as did fellow first-round selections, MarJon Beauchamp and Tari Easton.

If the game had an MVP, it was Tatum. Coming off a campaign where he led the Celtics within two wins of banner 18 and earned All-NBA First Team honors, Tatum poured in 20 points, drilling five threes, in a game that got called off in the second quarter due to condensation on the court.

Seattle's a great basketball city, and it's not right that they don't have an NBA team. Fortunately, league expansion seems on the horizon, so that's likely to get rectified in the not-too-distant future.

In the meantime, it makes opportunities like the Crawsover Pro-Am, where they host NBA stars, even more special. After the game, Tatum took to social media to express how much he enjoyed playing in front of the packed house at Seattle Pacific University. And let them know next time he comes, he's bringing Deuce.

