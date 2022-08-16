[Photos] As Trade Rumors Between Celtics and Nets Persist, Jayson Tatum Working Out with Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant intentionally dented the Nets' trade leverage when he issued an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, telling him to choose between the former league MVP and the combination of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Durant then expanded his list of preferred landing spots to include the Celtics. Reportedly, the four-time scoring champion would also like Boston to keep Marcus Smart out of any potential deal sending him to the C's.

However, it's unclear how much of an appetite the Celtics have for trading Jaylen Brown, a player entering his prime, for Durant, who turns 34 in September, has a history of foot injuries, and is three years removed from tearing his Achilles.

Regardless of whether their interest in doing so is getting inflated or this ends with Durant in Boston and Brown in Brooklyn, given how important it is for the Nets to keep these rumors alive, they persist.

Understanding the friction that could cause between the Celtics and Brown, the franchise is reportedly in constant communication with the player who was their second-leading scorer and rebounder in a playoff run that ended two wins shy of a championship.

While they stay in contact with Brown privately, a reason for them not publicly refuting these rumors and declaring their intention to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown long term, is wanting whoever gets Durant to trade as much as possible to make that happen.

Of course, it's also possible Boston is Durant's next home.

And as these rumors swirl, photos of Durant and Jayson Tatum working out together were posted on Instagram by photographer Bred Hampton in Los Angeles on Monday. Two days earlier, Hampton posted photos of Tatum working out with Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

Tatum, who earned All-NBA First-Team honors last season, has developed a well-documented relationship with Durant, strengthened by their time together while winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics last summer.

If the two team up on the Celtics, it might be Boston's best chance to capture banner 18. But as constructed, the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari have led to some outlets, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, listing the Celtics as the betting favorite to win the championship this season.

