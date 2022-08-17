If the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown, Is This the Right Time, or Should They Wait for Less Risky Return Than Kevin Durant?

The Celtics' fastest path to banner 18 might be trading a package headlined by Jaylen Brown to acquire Kevin Durant. However, the former league MVP turns 34 in September, has a history of foot injuries, and tore his Achilles three years ago.

He's also a flight risk who may force his way out of Boston in two to three years. At that point, the Celtics would have to figure out how to build another iteration of a title contender around Jayson Tatum.

Going down that road may cost Boston Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and multiple first-round draft picks. It will sting even more if the Celtics bear this burden after a short, underwhelming fling with Durant.

So, if the rumors about Boston's willingness to part with Brown to add the future first-ballot Hall of Famer are true, it begs the question, who else might the Celtics be able to acquire for him? Are there realistic options with fewer risks and seem more likely to be in Boston longer?

At the moment, Durant's likely the best option. But as good as the four-time scoring champion, arguably the most well-rounded scorer in basketball history, is, NBA stars change teams more frequently than in any other professional sports league. Perhaps, it's best to take a patient approach and wait to see who else forces their way onto a new team in the coming years.

As constructed, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, view the Celtics as the betting favorite to win the championship this season. Given how risky it is for them to trade Brown for Durant and push their chips into the middle of the table right now, why not see if the current core can lead Boston to an NBA title?

If it works, there's no need to trade Brown. Maybe it doesn't, but he and Tatum still prove this is the right one-two combination to be most responsible for raising banner 18 to the rafters in TD Garden. After all, they've led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of their five years together, coming within two wins of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season.

But let's say they produce results that suggest their ceiling is coming close but never winning a championship. In the NBA, it's not farfetched to think a star, younger than Durant, with a less concerning injury history, who's less of a flight risk, becomes available.

When one weighs it all out, looking at the success Tatum and Brown have had before entering their primes. How well-positioned Boston is already. The landmines the Celtics would have to avoid for Durant to enjoy a duck boat ride down Boylston Street, Larry O'Brien Trophy in hand, and that NBA stars switch teams with regularity, the potential reward does not outweigh all the risks that would come with this deal.

