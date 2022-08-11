Report: Celtics Won't Make Robert Williams Available in Kevin Durant Trade Talks

When Kevin Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum, telling him to choose between him and the combination of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, it helped out his future team.

One could argue it also slowed down the process of getting a deal done, but there hasn't been much progress on that front anyway. Durant's ultimatum and Tsai expressing his support for Marks and Nash could get Brooklyn to lower its asking price, helping to resolve this matter.

As constructed, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, see the Celtics as the betting favorite to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season. They don't and likely won't part with multiple members of their roster core to acquire Durant.

It's why, even before the latest blow to the Nets' leverage, Boston was unwilling to make Robert Williams available in negotiations for Durant, per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

It's the same reason talks between these two never gained traction when Brooklyn, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, asked the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, multiple draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, not only has Durant expanded his list of desired destinations to now include Boston and Philadelphia, but if the four-time scoring champion joins the Celtics, he'd like to play alongside Smart.

As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and someone who grew into his first opportunity to be the Celtics' starting floor general, it's no surprise Durant views Smart as a point guard who, stylistically, he'd like to play alongside.

And if Boston's willing to roll the dice on Durant, believing it brings better odds of winning a championship in the short term, a package including Brown but no other members of the Celtics' core, at the moment, is seemingly the best proposal the Nets will receive.

