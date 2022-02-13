What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Hawks: Boston's Defense, Jayson Tatum's 38 Points Lead to Eighth-Straight Victory

After a sluggish start, the game flipped in the third quarter, as the Celtics' defense rose to a level representative of being the second-ranked unit in the league on that end. Those stops fueled their offense and helped Jayson Tatum find a rhythm that allowed him to take over the game en route to a 38-point performance.

Boston's 105-95 victory over the Hawks is its eighth-strait win, and it moves the Celtics into sixth in the East, which is the last of the top spots that get to avoid the play-in tournament.

Here's an examination of what stood out in the Celtics' win against Atlanta on Super Bowl Sunday.

Celtics Slow Out of the Gates

The start of afternoon games usually isn't agreeable to Boston, even as the home team. The Celtics were ice cold in the first quarter, shooting 7/22 (31.8 percent), including 0/6 from three; Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart went 2/7 with four points, and Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams both had two turnovers.

There were also plenty of instances where Boston was slow to react defensively, paving the way for Trae Young to score or assist on 21 of the Hawks' 28 points, helping put Atlanta ahead 28-17 after the opening frame.

The Third Quarter was the Turning Point, and it Started with Defense

The Celtics shook off their sluggish start in the third frame, outscoring the Hawks 42-23. That's the most points Boston has scored in any quarter this season.

For the Celtics, everything starts with what they're doing defensively. It was fine in the second quarter, but they were suffocating in the third. Their defense will consistently keep them in games, make life easier for them offensively, and give them a chance to find a rhythm on that end.

That's exactly what happened in the third frame, as consistent stops on defense turned into points at the other end. Marcus Smart did an outstanding job of pushing the pace, racking up three of his seven assists, and Tatum and Brown led the way scoring-wise, producing 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Boston shot 13/18 (72.2 percent) from the field and 5/7 (71.4 percent) from three. The Celtics also scored 16 points in the paint, eight off turnovers, and they went 11/12 at the free-throw line. As a result, they entered the fourth quarter with an 87-78 lead.

Jayson Tatum Takes Over in the Second Half

In the second half, the Hawks had no answer for Jayson Tatum, who gave them the business from all three levels. The three-time All-Star generated 38 points in Sunday's win.

Tatum capitalized on open looks from beyond the arc, making four of his ten long-range attempts. In the second half, he consistently attacked the basket, knifing his way to the rim, and when he got the ball with his back to the hoop, he utilized a series of shoulder fakes to get to the cup or uncork fadeaway jumpers. His aggressive mentality also led to him taking nine free throws, converting on eight of them.

Tatum wasn't just getting it done offensively, either. His length, versatility, and effort are essential to the Celtics' second-ranked defense. On Sunday, that was most apparent when he locked down Trae Young in the third quarter.

Celtics' Defense Helps Them Close Out Low-Scoring Fourth Quarter

Neither team cracked 20 points in the final frame, as Boston outscored Atlanta 18-17 in a closing quarter that was often chaotic.

The Celtics' cold shooting, going 6/22 (27.3 percent), including 2/11 (18.2 percent) from three, and their five turnovers, opened the door for the Hawks to offset their third-quarter struggles. But Boston's defense continued to clamp down, holding the visitors to 7/25 (28 percent) shooting from the field and going 0/6 from beyond the arc.

Those stops led to the Celtics producing eight points off turnovers and scoring eight in the paint to help them close out a win on Super Bowl Sunday that, for the time being, moves into sixth in the East and out of the play-in tournament.

Up Next

The Celtics travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Sixers on Tuesday night. The game tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Celtics Sign Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet to Standard Contracts, Can Now Add Players Via 10-Day Deals

Brad Stevens Addresses Celtics' Motivations at the Deadline: 'We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term'

Celtics Bring Back Daniel Theis, Send Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando to Rockets

Celtics Trade Josh Richardson, Protected 2022 first-round pick, Romeo Langford to Spurs for Derrick White

Celtics Trade Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Magic in Cost-Cutting Move

10 Tidbits About Jayson Tatum's All-Star Game Appearance: Historic Achievements, Past Performances, Adding to Celtic Lore