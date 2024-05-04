Four-Year NBA Veteran Unexpectedly Passes Away
Darius Morris, a 33-year-old former guard for the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies, and Nets has unexpectedly passed away today.
The cause of death was not revealed, but a statement has been made by his family.
"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the former NBA player's family said in a statement to us on Saturday morning. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Morris began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was drafted as the 41st pick in 2011. He played with Kobe Bryant for two years before ultimately leaving the Lakers in 2013. After leaving the Lakers, his next step was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. In the final years of his NBA career, Morris then played with the LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets. From then on, he played on several G League and international teams.
Throughout Morris' career, he averaged 3.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 rebounds on 38/32/63 shooting from the field. His best tenure was undoubtedly with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he was a standout player at the University of Michigan.
Getting a job in the NBA means you're a part of a very small and elite brotherhood, that only the smallest percentage in the world gets to experience. Darius Morris had the chance to live that dream, and it's with great sadness that his life was ultimately cut short at the young age of only 33 years old.