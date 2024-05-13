Former NBA Star Proposes Steph Curry to LA Clippers Trade
While the NBA playoffs are still in the Conference Semi-Finals round, offseason discourse has already begun for the teams no longer playing.
This includes every team in the Pacific Division, as the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers have all been eliminated. Most of these teams will be at the forefront of offseason discussions, as there are a lot of questions to answer between them - most notably about their aging stars.
Outside of Sacramento, every team in the Pacific Division is led by one or multiple stars in the later stages of their career. While the expectation for Golden State, Phoenix, and the two LA teams is that they will continue building around their top talent, former NBA star Brandon Jennings proposed a wild Steph Curry to the Clippers trade idea.
During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Jennings said, “If I’m the Clippers, I’m getting a mega star. Why not go see what Golden State talking about? For Steph Curry. I’m just saying. You got a new arena, you’re gonna need somebody to bring some type of entertainment and excitement in there. You need excitement, so you’re gonna need a player like Steph.”
While the 29 other teams outside of Golden State would all love Curry, regardless of if they’re entering a new arena or not, the Warriors will not be looking to move their franchise legend.
