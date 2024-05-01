LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 5 Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in a crucial Game 5 tonight where both team's best players aren't 100%. Unfortunately for the Clippers, their best player will be far more injured.
The Clippers have one player listed on their injury report, and that is Kawhi Leonard. Leonard has been listed as out with right knee inflammation. Kawhi Leonard has been downgraded from being listed as questionable each game to being listed as out. One should expect him to remain out for the rest of the series. Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Dallas Mavericks have three players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Despite being considered hobbled, Luka Doncic has been upgraded from questionable to probable with a right knee sprain. While Doncic is injured, he just put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists during Game 4, so one should expect a big performance from him. Tim Hardaway Jr. has been downgraded from doubtful to out after aggravating his right ankle sprain. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is listed as out with a left ankle sprain.
The series between the Clippers and Mavericks has been one of the hardest to predict in the NBA Playoffs thus far. The Clippers have lost both games Kawhi Leonard played in, but led by over 29 points in both games that he didn't play in.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in Game 5 at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years