Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

With the NBA holding a ceremony for the game's top-75 greatest players during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, it was a rare instance where so many NBA legends were gathered together in one place. Allen Iverson, who was a member of this top-75 list, made an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast as well. Amongst other things, Iverson discussed the greatness of Steph Curry.

While Curry was amidst the greatest shooting display in All-Star Game history, Iverson said, "He's the reason I got League Pass." Several people can likely relate, as Curry has been arguably the game's biggest draw for several years now. His brand of basketball is one of the most appealing shows in all of sports, and has quite literally transformed the game forever.

Iverson also took to Instagram to share his appreciation for Steph Curry's performance, posting a picture of himself, Dwayne Wade, and Reggie Miller reacting to Steph's flurry of threes. Iverson captioned the post, "All of my life watching basketball and seeing all the greats, this man is undoubtedly different!!!"

Putting up 50 points and an All-Star Game record 16 threes, Curry took home the first ever Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was the first to win the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award, but this was the first season that the specific trophy was handed out.

Allen Iverson has been notorious for showing love to the generation of players that came up after him, and his appearance during All-Star Weekend was no different. His message about Steph Curry was another reminder that NBA fans are fortunate to witness the nightly displays of talent that exists across the league.

