Skip to main content
Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

NBA legend Allen Iverson says Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is why he bought League Pass

Johnny Nunez / GC Images / Getty

NBA legend Allen Iverson says Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is why he bought League Pass

With the NBA holding a ceremony for the game's top-75 greatest players during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, it was a rare instance where so many NBA legends were gathered together in one place. Allen Iverson, who was a member of this top-75 list, made an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast as well. Amongst other things, Iverson discussed the greatness of Steph Curry.

While Curry was amidst the greatest shooting display in All-Star Game history, Iverson said, "He's the reason I got League Pass." Several people can likely relate, as Curry has been arguably the game's biggest draw for several years now. His brand of basketball is one of the most appealing shows in all of sports, and has quite literally transformed the game forever.

Iverson also took to Instagram to share his appreciation for Steph Curry's performance, posting a picture of himself, Dwayne Wade, and Reggie Miller reacting to Steph's flurry of threes. Iverson captioned the post, "All of my life watching basketball and seeing all the greats, this man is undoubtedly different!!!"

Read More

Putting up 50 points and an All-Star Game record 16 threes, Curry took home the first ever Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was the first to win the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award, but this was the first season that the specific trophy was handed out.

Allen Iverson has been notorious for showing love to the generation of players that came up after him, and his appearance during All-Star Weekend was no different. His message about Steph Curry was another reminder that NBA fans are fortunate to witness the nightly displays of talent that exists across the league. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Never Left Milwaukee Bucks

Lou Williams Addresses Potential Retirement

Jayson Tatum Breaks Down Viral Crossover on Paul George

cropped_GettyImages-643002570
News

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
1 minute ago
USATSI_17630815_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

By Farbod Esnaashari
8 hours ago
USATSI_17144450_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets NBA Legends at NBA 75th Anniversary

By Farbod Esnaashari
9 hours ago
063_1371874436
News

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game MVP Performance

By Joey Linn
19 hours ago
1235964095.0
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Says He Feels 'A Lot Better'

By Joey Linn
Feb 20, 2022
curry_t800
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Getting Booed by Cleveland All-Star Game Crowd

By Joey Linn
Feb 20, 2022
GettyImages-1232815080
News

Draymond Green Gives New Update on Back Injury

By Joey Linn
Feb 20, 2022
giannisantetokounmpo-61
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Incredible Answer About His GOAT Potential

By Joey Linn
Feb 20, 2022