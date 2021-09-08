Analysts Believe Paul George Could be in MVP Contention

As one of the NBA's most ridiculed players, Paul George silenced many of his critics last season during the playoffs. Not only did George put up historic numbers, but he was able to bring his game to a new level once Kawhi Leonard went down with injury.

After Kawhi Leonard went down with injury, Paul George averaged 30/11/6, which included a game with 41 PTS, 13 REB, and 6 AST on 75% shooting when facing elimination on the road in the Western Conference Finals. George's ability to step up in Kawhi Leonard's absence has some analysts believing he could be in contention for the league's MVP award next season.

On a recent segment of ESPN's The Jump, Ohm Youngmisuk joined Marc Spears to discuss the Clippers' upcoming season. After a conversation about their brutal schedule, Youngmisuk told Spears that Paul George certainly silenced his doubters this last postseason, adding that "He certainly played well enough to think he can carry this team without Kawhi Leonard. I think we could see MVP PG this season.”

Spears seemed to agree with Youngmisuk's prediction, as he responded by saying, "MVP PG... he did finish third when he was in Oklahoma City." Spears is referencing the 2018-19 season when Paul George finished behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden for the league's MVP award.

If Paul George is able to keep the Clippers afloat next season by replicating what he did in the postseason, there will certainly be a case to be made that he is deserving of league MVP.

