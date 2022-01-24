Skip to main content
date 2022-01-24

Anthony Edwards Gives Update on Knee Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards says his knee is fine

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a significant scare on Sunday night when star sophomore Anthony Edwards had to be helped off the court in the final minute of regulation. With just over one minute to play in Minnesota's win over the Brooklyn Nets, Edwards collided with Day'Ron Sharpe on what looked to be a knee-to-knee collision. While Edwards did have to be helped to the locker room, all updates since that moment have been positive.

Not long after the game, Edwards posted a message on his Instagram story that read, "I'm good ya'll." This update from Edwards was consistent with the updates that came out from reporters postgame, with head coach Chris Finch telling the media that Edwards indicated to him that he was alright.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic also reported postgame that there did not seem to be much concern from the Timberwolves regarding Edwards' injury. Adding that his knee may be a little sore, but is expected to be okay. This is certainly good news for Edwards and the Timberwolves, as they continue their pursuit of a playoff berth.

After their win over Brooklyn, the Timberwolves currently sit at 23-23, which is good for 7th in the Western Conference. While still young, this is a team that has three very talented pieces in Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell. Surrounded by solid role players in Jarred Vanderbilt, Patrick Beverley, Jaylen Nowell, and others, the Timberwolves are absolutely in a position to make the Western Conference playoffs. A healthy Anthony Edwards is certainly a requirement for those aspirations to be fulfilled, so it is good to hear from Edwards himself that his injury is not expected to be serious.

