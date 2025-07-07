Breaking: Clippers, Heat, Jazz Make 3-Team Trade
Since the Houston Rockets made a huge move to acquire future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant, the NBA trade mill has been oddly quiet. However, on Monday morning, three teams decided to shake things up.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Miami Heat have agreed to a massive three-team deal. The full trade details:
LA Clippers receive: John Collins
Miami Heat receive: Norman Powell
Utah Jazz receive: Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, 2027 second-round pick (via LAC)
Powell, 32, is coming off the best year of his career, earning a starting spot in LA after being one of the best sixth men in the NBA for a pair of seasons. Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with impressive 48.4/41.87/80.4 shooting splits, and is now getting a brand new opportunity in Miami.
The Heat now creates an offensive-minded guard duo of Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, while only giving up Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.
Via Shams Charania: "Miami is acquiring a major scoring punch in Powell while the Clippers find a dynamic lob threat. Both Powell and Collins are coming off strong seasons. Utah has turned Collins' expiring deal into an asset in the form of a second-rounder in return."
Collins, 27, gives the Clippers a dynamic, athletic power forward to either come off the bench or slot between Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac in the starting five. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 stocks per game for Utah this season with 52.7/39.9/84.8 shooting splits.