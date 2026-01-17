Clippers Now Dealing With New Kawhi Leonard Injury Concern

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their impressive run of late on Friday with a comeback win over the Raptors in Toronto. Despite falling behind by double digits early, the Clippers clawed back to clinch the win in overtime, on the backs of their young players and deep bench options. Ty Lue had to rely on his bench after Kawhi Leonard and John Collins were both ruled out ahead of the game. The team later announced that Leonard is dealing with a left knee contusion and should be considered day-to-day, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

Kawhi Leonard Is Day-to-Day With Knee Contusion

Leonard has been playing through an ankle sprain after suffering the injury against the Knicks last Wednesday. The star forward has played four games since then, albeit being limited to 30 minutes in each of them.

Per the Clippers, however, this is a different injury Leonard is dealing with. He reportedly suffered the contusion against the Pistons last Saturday and has been playing through it.

The ankle sprain and the knee contusion may have caught up to him since the Clippers had to travel all the way from LA to Toronto after playing at home on Wednesday night. The team may have wanted to give him extra rest since the Clippers don't play again until Monday. A longer break can hopefully allow Leonard to rest and recover so that he can get back to his full minutes load for Monday's clash against the Wizards.

Until then, Leonard should be considered questionable. With a back-to-back against Washington and Chicago coming up, the Clippers could feel like they can take care of business without their 34-year-old star. How cautious the coaching staff will be with Leonard considering the favorable matchups remains to be seen.

Clippers fans understandably hold their breath when it comes to Leonard and knee injuries. It's important to note that this injury was to Leonard's left knee and the ACL tear and meniscus tear he suffered since joining LA was to his right knee. This could help ease some concerns within the organization.

Leonard missed ten games in November with a serious right ankle and foot sprain. He was on a minutes restriction in the first week of his return. Since then, however, he has been carrying a large load on both ends of the floor, and has been as productive as ever. Clippers fans will hope that he can pick up where he left off upon his return to action.

