Celtics All-Star Listed as Possible LA Clippers Trade Target
The LA Clippers are in the mix for a major re-tool this summer after a rough first-round exit in this year's playoffs. The Clippers saw regular-season success with a 50-32 record; however, they faltered in a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.
LA has much to figure out this offseason, including how to create a better roster around the core of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. The team is already in plenty of trade rumors, but one player from the Boston Celtics could be of major use.
The Celtics are well over the second apron heading into the summer, and they're reportedly listening to trade offers around center Kristaps Porzingis. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes listed the 7-foot-2 big man as an "ambitious" trade target for the Clippers.
"If the Celtics decide shedding Kristaps Porziņģis' expiring $30 million salary is the smoothest way to get out of the second apron, the Clips should rope in a third team and see if they can snag one of the best spacing bigs in the league," Hughes wrote.
"While the possibility of KP being a one-year rental might worry some Clips fans, their fate is currently tied to James Harden (who turns 36 in August) and Kawhi Leonard (who turns 34 at the end of June and is always a health risk). It's not like this organization can realistically look far down the road.
"Porziņģis could open the lane for Harden, manage his own health in a reserve role and give L.A. the change-of-pace center it lacked during a feel-good 2024-25 campaign."
The 29-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this past season. The Celtics suffered a second-round exit with Porzingis playing with an illness, which hindered his play and potentially his future in Boston.
