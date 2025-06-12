Celtics Reportedly List Multiple Players as Untouchable Amid Clippers Rumors
The Boston Celtics entered the 2024-25 NBA season with high hopes of becoming repeat NBA Champions, something that hasn't happened since Kevin Durant and Steph Curry did so with the Golden State Warriors. However, disaster struck for Boston in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as Jayson Tatum suffered a tough season-ending Achilles tear.
Now, heading into next season with Tatum potentially missing all of next year, the Celtics are a team to watch this offseason. With expensive contracts on the books and apron restrictions closing in, a new report reveals just where Boston stands in terms of trading their players with teams like the Los Angeles Clippers potentially eyeing a deal with them.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics appear to be open for business, only ruling out two players.
"Boston is believed to be open to listening to any player on its roster not named Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. I'd put Payton Pritchard and Derrick White right behind those two franchise cornerstones as extremely hard-to-get as well," Fischer wrote.
"The Celtics are not operating to date like a team desperate to shed salary. They have also given some rival teams a sense that a sequence of trades could be coming that merely start in the offseason and potentially even continue up to the in-season trade deadline," Fischer added. Players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis continue to be names mentioned in rumors.
"...such as dealing away Porzingis' $30.7 million contract for a lesser salary in return and then attempting to trim costs again before the February trade buzzer." The Celtics players that should be most desirable for the Clippers include White and Holiday, given that they can bring two-way play alongside James Harden in the backcourt.
