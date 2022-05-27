Charles Barkley Picks Clippers as Favorite to Win Title in 2022-23 NBA Season

In what may either be a curse or a blessing, Charles Barkley has officially picked the LA Clippers as his favorite to win the NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA Season.

Barkley made the statement on Inside the NBA after the Golden State Warriors clinched their 6th NBA Finals appearance in 8 years. Barkley is infamously known for picking teams that ultimately end up losing matchups, as he most recently did with the Dallas Mavericks against the Golden State Warriors.

Regardless, the LA Clippers will be the favorite among many analysts next season. They were already two games away from reaching the NBA Finals two seasons ago with Kawhi Leonard injured. If all things go as planned, not only will they have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they'll also have their fantastic additions of Norman Powell and Robert Covington. On paper, it's going to be hard to see how the Clippers won't be a favorite among most analysts for next season.

The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is, and always will be, health. It's starting to feel like this Clippers team can never be healthy, and next season will say a lot about that statement. Their story right now looks a bit similar to the Warriors in the sense that they lost their best players in a season right after a deep playoff run the season before. Hopefully, they can have the same recovery story as the Golden State Warriors.

