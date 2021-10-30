Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Chauncey Billups Calls Damian Lillard a 'Ticking Time Bomb'
    Publish date:

    Chauncey Billups Calls Damian Lillard a 'Ticking Time Bomb'

    Damian Lillard has been overdue for a BIG game
    Author:

    Damian Lillard has struggled mightily in this short season. In four games, he's averaged: 17.8 PPG on 33/17/94 shooting. The numbers are unreal to even look at, considering his career average is 24.6 PPG on 44/37/89 shooting. Because of that, his coach Chauncey Billups believes he's a "ticking time bomb."

    "He's a ticking time bomb," Billups said about Lillard before the game against the LA Clippers. "He's gonna have one of those big nights soon." 

    Damian Lillard isn't alone in his early-season struggles. Other superstars having some early struggles include: Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Trae Young. The new foul changes have affected everyone around the league, but in the case of Lillard, he's just missing a lot of shots.

    While Lillard may be struggling right now, his ultimate goal is to win a championship - something that Chauncey Billups believes he can help him with. 

    Read More

    "I feel like I'm honestly somebody that can help him," Billups said. "I've been in his shoes before. He has a winning spirit, and all he cares about is doing it the right way. I can relate to that."

    Lillard's future with the Blazers is something that has been a hot topic all year, but for this season, it seems like those conversations are at a rest. Right now, his focus is to get out of his shooting slump and activate the "time bomb" that he's carrying. 

    Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard

    Ty Lue Reveals How Clippers Shut Down Damian Lillard

    Steph Curry Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

    USATSI_17053817_168384702_lowres
    News

    Chauncey Billups Calls Damian Lillard a 'Ticking Time Bomb'

    59 seconds ago
    90
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    14 hours ago
    90
    News

    Collin Sexton Silences Heckling Fan Who Called Him 'Trash'

    Oct 28, 2021
    reggie-jackson-iso-looks
    News

    Amidst the LA Clippers Struggles, Reggie Jackson Says He 'Has to be Better'

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17041834_168384702_lowres
    News

    Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard

    Oct 28, 2021
    1236175059.0
    News

    LA Clippers Unable to Overcome Poor Offense, Fall to Cleveland Cavaliers 92-79

    Oct 28, 2021
    1231030295.0
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Oct 27, 2021
    0b6fadc5f81c3a78dd05bd449e633802
    News

    Steph Curry Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

    Oct 26, 2021