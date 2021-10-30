Chauncey Billups Calls Damian Lillard a 'Ticking Time Bomb'

Damian Lillard has struggled mightily in this short season. In four games, he's averaged: 17.8 PPG on 33/17/94 shooting. The numbers are unreal to even look at, considering his career average is 24.6 PPG on 44/37/89 shooting. Because of that, his coach Chauncey Billups believes he's a "ticking time bomb."

"He's a ticking time bomb," Billups said about Lillard before the game against the LA Clippers. "He's gonna have one of those big nights soon."



Damian Lillard isn't alone in his early-season struggles. Other superstars having some early struggles include: Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Trae Young. The new foul changes have affected everyone around the league, but in the case of Lillard, he's just missing a lot of shots.

While Lillard may be struggling right now, his ultimate goal is to win a championship - something that Chauncey Billups believes he can help him with.

"I feel like I'm honestly somebody that can help him," Billups said. "I've been in his shoes before. He has a winning spirit, and all he cares about is doing it the right way. I can relate to that."

Lillard's future with the Blazers is something that has been a hot topic all year, but for this season, it seems like those conversations are at a rest. Right now, his focus is to get out of his shooting slump and activate the "time bomb" that he's carrying.

Related Articles

Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard

Ty Lue Reveals How Clippers Shut Down Damian Lillard

Steph Curry Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics