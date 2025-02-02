Clippers Guard Reacts to Insane Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade News
The NBA world was sent into shock early Sunday morning. this was due to a blockbuster three-team trade that would send two of the NBA’s biggest stars to new teams.
On Saturday night the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz would finalize a trade that would change the league entirely.
The Lakers would receive Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Mavericks would receive Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 LAL first-round pick. The Jazz would receive Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Clippers second-round pick, and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick.
Doncic has been the franchise player for the Mavericks since he arrived in the 2018-2019 season where he originally was drafted by the Hawks and traded to the Mavericks the same night for Trae Young. The former Rookie of the Year award winner is off to a great season so far averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists all while shooting 46/35/77 from the field.
Current Clippers guard Bones Hyland would comment on this trade through his X account.
“Wait huhhh???? Ain’t no way Luka agreed to this man ion believe this tweet,” Hyland said.
The Mavericks will still be receiving a star in return with Anthony Davis who started the season off strong enough to lead many fans to believe he would potentially be the front-runner for MVP all year long. Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He is also shooting 53/30/79 from the field.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement