NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement

Charles Barkley wants the LA Clippers to have two NBA All-Stars.

The LA Clippers have been one of the NBA’s bigger surprises this season. Without Kawhi Leonard for the first 34 games to start the year, LA has had its star forward for just four games so far.

Each of Leonard’s four games have come with a minutes restriction, as the two-time Finals MVP has yet to play in the fourth quarter of a game this season. Despite this, the Clippers own the fifth-best record in the Western Conference at 23-17.

Led by James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers have gotten star-level production from that trio all season.

While the Western Conference is loaded with talent, NBA legend Charles Barkley believes the Clippers are deserving of two All-Stars this season.

“Norman Powell, I hope you make the All-Star team Norm,” Barkley said. “You deserve it, you've been balling all year."

Not forgetting about Harden, Barkley added, “I think that James Harden and Norman Powell have played well enough to make the All-Star team.”

Harden is one of four players in the NBA this season averaging at least 20 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. The others are Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, and LeBron James.

As for Powell, he is one of three players in the NBA this season averaging at least 23 points while shooting at least 45% from three. The other two are Jokic and Zach LaVine.

While Barkley did not mention Zubac, the veteran center is at least worthy of an honorable mention. Averaging 14.9 points and 12.5 rebounds, Zubac has also anchored a Clippers defense that enters Friday third in the NBA.

