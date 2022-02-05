Report: Clippers Haven't Closed Door Yet on Kawhi Leonard Return

Kawhi Leonard's return has become a very hot topic this week after Ty Lue gave a small nugget of knowledge about his return. Lue initially said Leonard was "probably not going to come back", but then further clarified stating that he's not a doctor and "you never know."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave a more in-depth update today to give some further insight on the situation.

"It's always been something of a longshot of Kawhi Leonard playing this season, but the Clippers haven't ruled it out," Wojnarowski said. "They just gotta see where they are later in the year as his rehab progresses, where the team is, how he feels, what it looks like long term for him. Because that's the important part for the Clippers. They haven't closed that door yet, but I think Ty Lue is echoing the idea that it's still a fairly short window with an ACL injury for him to play again this season and what's left of this season when he might be ready."

The updates on Kawhi Leonard have almost trended towards optimism and positivity throughout the entire season, even as early as October. It's interesting to hear it sway on the side of uncertainty and pessimism as the season progresses, but that could be a result of the Clippers' current standings. Would it be worth rushing Kawhi Leonard back for a team that's currently in the play-in?

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Norman Powell From Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Trade Rumors

Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced