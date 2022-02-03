Patrick Beverley Reacts to Trade Rumors

It is not uncommon at this time of year to see trade rumors pop up on a daily basis. While the majority of these rumors have no factual basis, and hardly ever come to fruition, they still catch the attention of both fans and players. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has seen his name circulate these reports over the last few days, but he is not concerned by the rumors.

When asked by Chris Hine of the Star Tribune about how he handles seeing his name in trade rumors, Beverley said, "My check don't change." Beverley is in the final year of his 3-year / $40M contract, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Beverley did express his desire to remain in Minnesota, stating that "It’s been great here. Especially trying to establish a culture, a winning culture here... They allowed me to be myself here. Allowed me to do my thing, and that’s affected on and off the court on the team."

When he arrived to Minnesota, Beverley said his goal was not only to make the playoffs, but to surpass the team's win total from last season by the all-star break this season. That goal has already been checked off the list, with Minnesota currently sitting at 26-25 after finishing 23-49 last season.

While he has struggled with injuries this season, Beverley has had a huge impact on this Minnesota Timberwolves team. The Timberwolves are 5.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Patrick Beverley is on the floor as opposed to when he sits. Both their offense and defense gets better when Beverley plays, and the eye-test supports these numbers. Beverley's energy, defensive tenacity, shooting, and playmaking ability, are positive attributes that any team could benefit from. For himself and many fans in Minnesota, the hope is that those talents will remain right where they're at.

