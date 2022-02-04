Skip to main content
Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced

LA Clippers star Paul George will be getting an MRI on his elbow on February 24th

LA Clippers star Paul George will be getting an MRI on his elbow on February 24th

When it was initially announced that Paul George had suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow, the indication was that George would be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks. With the injury being announced on Christmas, that 3-4 week mark has passed, and all updates have yet to contain information on a new evaluation.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a few weeks ago that the Clippers planned to push back the reevaluation of George's elbow for a few more weeks, waiting to see how it responds to more rest. Until just recently, there was no date for when that reevaluation would happen; however, during the Clippers vs. Lakers matchup on Thursday night, a date was announced.

TNT's Allie LaForce reported that George would be getting an MRI on February 24th to reevaluate his torn UCL. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed that date postgame, continuously reitaretaing that "Hope is stronger than fear" in regards to the team's outlook on the status of their star forward.

Farbod Esnaashari of AllClippers reported in mid-January that sources within the Clippers organization revealed to him that the possibility of season-ending surgery for George remained present; however, nothing could be determined until that reevaluation is complete. With a date finally announced for that MRI and reevaluation, fans have some more clarity on when a final decision will be made regarding Paul George's status for the remainder of this season.

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) takes the ball down the court during the first half against the Philadelpha 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
