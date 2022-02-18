Clippers Players React to Patrick Beverley Coming to Support Them

Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves started their All-Star break on Wednesday night, and on Thursday evening, Pat Bev was in Los Angeles showing love to his former team. Sitting court-side at the LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets game, Beverley was rocking an Ivica Zubac Clippers jersey.

Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac were very close during their time as teammates, with Zubac repeatedly calling Beverley the most impactful teammate he's ever had. Despite being dealt to Minnesota this offseason, Beverley kicked off his All-Star break supporting Zubac and the Clippers. Zubac, who finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, had Beverley up and out of his seat cheering him on for every bucket.

After the game, Zubac said, "We talk after every game... That's my guy. That's my brother." Zubac added that he and Beverley have maintained some friendly competition due to their positioning in the standings, with Minnesota right ahead of the Clippers.

Terance Mann said Beverley's arrival was a pleasant surprise, adding, "That just shows you he's a big part of this culture. A lot of things he instilled in this team, we still do. He was a big leader. Seeing him meant a lot to us."

Ty Lue was also asked about seeing Pat Bev, and said that "We really miss him. Great guy to have on your team. I'm happy he got his $13M extension... just shows you what he brings to a team."

If the NBA season ended today, the Clippers and Timberwolves would face off in the play-in tournament. Minnesota currently holds the Western Conference's 7th seed, while the Clippers are two games behind them in the 8-seed. If the standings hold, the Clippers would head to Minnesota for a chance to make the playoffs with a win. Despite the seeding battle between the two teams, Beverley made sure to start his All-Star break by supporting his former teammates.

One of the most beloved and important figures in franchise history, Pat Bev stopped to take pictures with any fan who asked for one. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer shared an embrace with Beverley as well, walking across the court to say hello during the game's first timeout. While he may play for a different team now, Patrick Beverley will always be loved by the Clippers and their fans.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade