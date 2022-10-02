Skip to main content
Clippers Players Reveal How Kawhi Leonard Looks in Practice

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sport

Kawhi Leonard looks like himself, according to his LA Clippers teammates
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Expected to make his return to the court on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been working hard in practices to get ready for game action. While he likely will not play many minutes in this pre-season contest on Monday, the star forward looks great in practices in so far.

When asked during training camp how Kawhi looks, Clippers forward Robert Covington smiled and said, "Kawhi. He looks like Kawhi." Luke Kennard had a similar answer, saying he looks like Kawhi, but maybe even better. This was the sentiment coming from everybody who was asked about Leonard during training camp, with each player saying their star teammate looks fantastic.

Ty Lue was also asked multiple times about how Leonard looked in practice, but also how he was feeling. Going through the first day of training camp, Leonard felt great according to Ty Lue, and was a full participant in day two as well. Following two full days of camp, Leonard had a scheduled day off, but Lue said this was planned, and that his star forward still felt great.

All accounts from training camp indicate that Kawhi Leonard indeed looks like himself, and is feeling equally as good. The star forward will have a chance to put that on display for fans during Monday's pre-season game, which will be his first official live action in over a year.

