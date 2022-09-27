Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Kawhi Leonard is feeling 'stronger' than before.

Kawhi Leonard hasn't completely confirmed whether he'll be playing in the preseason and regular season, but he gave the most optimistic answer possible - he's feeling stronger.

"I feel stronger, yeah," Leonard said. "I feel stronger for sure. It's been, what, 14, 15 months of no basketball -- well, playing in an NBA season for me, no basketball. That whole 13, 14-month process is just lifting, lifting weights and getting stronger. I definitely got a lot stronger."

Kawhi is currently participating in the Clippers training camp. He was seen today shooting at practice, looking as smooth as usual. Kawhi looks good, and he feels good.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Right now I feel good in my workouts, weightlifting," Leonard said. "I don't feel like -- I would say I have a subconscious mind of not jumping off my leg per se. I feel good. We'll just see how the season goes."

It's all but becoming a foregone conclusion that Kawhi Leonard will be playing in the preseason and regular season games for the LA Clippers. No one is outright stating that it's going to happen, but it seems very clear that he and his teammates are all hinting it. The NBA world will hopefully be about one week away from seeing Kawhi Leonard go on an NBA court for the first time since June 14, 2021.

Steph Curry Reveals Untold Details From Donald Sterling Scandal

Kawhi Leonard Makes Appearance at New York Fashion Week

Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Difference Between Lakers and Clippers

E41V2j0XMAACtKM
News

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123461_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George's Harsh Reaction to NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_13837992_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Shares Hilarious Reaction to Patrick Beverley's 'Favorite LeBron Moment'

By Joey Linn
wqpjdekhni0uy6ronxoy
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Clippers Adding John Wall

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Will Participate in Clippers Training Camp

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17082859_168390270_lowres
News

John Wall's Heartbreaking Journey With Suicidal Depression Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
1238993915.0
News

Clippers President Addresses Load Management Plan For 2022-23 Season

By Joey Linn
Steph-Curry-Paul-George-GETTY-1236874723
News

Paul George Shares Hilarious Steph Curry Joke

By Joey Linn