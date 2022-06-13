Clippers Support Former Assistant Coach at WNBA Game

After accepting an assistant coaching job with the Las Vegas Aces, Natalie Nakase ended her long tenure with the LA Clippers. Joining the organization as a video intern in 2012, Nakase officially took an assistant coaching role with the Agua Caliente Clippers in 2017, and continued her work with the big club as an assistant coach in 2018. Since then, the former UCLA guard has been integral to the development of several Clippers players, who came out to support their former coach at a WNBA game on Saturday.

With the Las Vegas Aces in town to take on the Los Angeles Sparks, a few Clippers players pulled up to support their former coach as she helped lead the Aces to an 89-72 victory. Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, and Norman Powell were all pictured at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night, taking in WNBA action while supporting their former coach. Several players have openly credited Nakase with much of their development, citing her basketball knowledge and ability to implement that as the reason for her impact.

During her time with the Clippers, Nakase worked tirelessly with players both before and after games to help develop their skills and refine their games. With players like Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, and others taking huge leaps during their tine with the Clippers, Nakase's player development ability cannot be overlooked. It ultimately helped land her an incredible opportunity with the Aces, where she still has the support of her former NBA players.

