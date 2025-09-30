Clippers to Change Starting Lineup by Inserting 3x NBA All-Star
The Los Angeles Clippers are on a mission this upcoming season. After losing in the first round in an intense seven-game series with the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers have retooled their roster with new talent. At the forefront of that talent was Bradley Beal, a three-time All-Star.
Beal is coming in after spending time with the Phoenix Suns. He teamed up with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, two other All-Star-level players. They didn't end up accomplishing their mission, and thus Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, and Beal was bought out by Phoenix and became a Clipper.
Where Beal Will Fit In
On Tuesday, the Clippers held their first day of training camp after media day on Monday. Head coach Ty Lue spoke on where Beal will be as far as role within the roster.
While the lineup hasn't fully been confirmed, Lue mentioned that Beal will be the starting shooting guard. It is safe to assume that James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac will be returning as starters. That leaves the starting power forward, which is why Ty Lue is unsure yet if fellow newcomer John Collins will be starting.
Norman Powell, who started at shooting guard for LA last season, averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. However, he was dealt this offseason to the Miami Heat, in the deal that netted the Clippers Collins.
Powell played his role well, spacing the floor alongside Harden and stepping up to be the top scoring option when needed. Now with Beal coming into LA, he'll not only fit that role well, but could do it at an even higher level.
Beal's Time In Pheonix and How LA Can Revitalize His Career
Over the last two seasons with the Suns, he averaged 18.2 points and 17.0 points per game, respectively. Prior to his time in Phoenix, he had not averaged under 20 points since the 2015-16 season.
The 32-year-old still has some productive years ahead of him, and with a real chance to compete for an NBA title this season, that could give him the motivation he needs to buy into the role the Clippers will have for him.
Luckily, the Clippers feature a more team-oriented style of basketball. In Phoenix, both Booker and Durant are ball-dominant players, whereas Harden has evolved into the team's playmaker with shooters and stars around him.
If Beal suits up in the preseason, fans will get their first chance at seeing him on October 9th, when they face off against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.