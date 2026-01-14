Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is listed as questionable once again on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Leonard has popped up as questionable in several games in a row, but he has not sat out of a game since Nov. 22.

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 14, 2026

So, despite the questionable tag, Leonard is likely on track to play in this game unless the Clippers downgrade his status throughout the day. Los Angeles has been on a nice winning streak as of late, winning 10 of its last 12 games, and it's back in the mix for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.

Leonard has been the driving force during that stretch, and he's now averaging 28.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Clippers are 12.5-point favorites on Wednesday night, a sign that oddsmakers expect Leonard to play in this matchup against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the two-time NBA Finals MVP on Wednesday night.

Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Wizards

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-159)

Leonard has shot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc this season, knocking down 38.6 percent of his attempts even though he's seen increased volume. The Clippers star is averaging a career-high in 3-point attempts (7.1 per game) and 3-pointers made (2.8 per game) in the 2025-26 campaign.

Now, he takes on a Washington team that ranks 24th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 19th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Leonard has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in four games in a row and 14 of his 23 games since returning from an injury in late November. The star forward is shooting 38.4 percent from deep on 7.5 attempts per game over this 23-game stretch.

I think he's a great bet to torch the Wizards' weak defense on Wednesday.

