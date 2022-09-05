Clippers Veteran Speaks on John Wall's Offseason Work

John Wall has been working all summer to get ready for a big season with the LA Clippers. From the videos that have surfaced, Wall looks ready to go after missing all of last season. Many have written off the five-time All-Star; however, his teammate Robert Covington has not.

In a comment on Instagram, Covington said that Wall has looked good this summer.

Covington was acquired by the Clippers at last year's trade deadline, in a deal that also landed Norman Powell in Los Angeles. It was a great deal for the Clippers, who parted ways with three players who would not be in their rotation.

John Wall will have the luxury of playing alongside veterans like Covington, who can space the floor for Wall's downhill game. While the Clippers will have to put it all together on the floor, they have constructed arguably the most complete roster in franchise history, and a rejuvenated John Wall is a big part of that.

The preseason is now less than one month away, where the Clippers will have an opportunity to see their group play together for the first time. Usually inconsequential, the preseason will serve as an opportunity for players like John Wall and Kawhi Leonard to get their first game action in over a year.

In the meantime, Wall continues to look good in practice runs, and his teammate Robert Covington has taken notice.

Related Articles

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James

Paul George Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow NBA Players