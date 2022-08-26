Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The former LA Clippers guard and current Los Angeles Lakers star have a close relationship
Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Despite some of his comments over the years that would indicate otherwise, the veteran guard has a close relationship with Lakers star LeBron James. In a television appearance earlier this year, Beverley detailed that relationship:

For those who have followed Beverley for a while, this friendship is not news; however, many fans only see Beverley's on-court antics. Despite those, which LeBron James has often been on the other end of, the two players have maintained a close friendship for years. Now teammates, Beverley and James will look to lead Los Angeles back to the postseason.

Their second game will be against the LA Clippers, giving fans an immediate look at The Battle of LA. The matchup now has another layer to it, with Beverley joining the Lakers.

Had the Clippers opted to extend him for similar annual value to what he received from Minnesota, Beverley would likely still be with the Clippers. That said, the team headed a different direction, and will now have to face their former point guard when they play the Lakers. Having experienced Beverley as an opponent in last year's play-in game, the Clippers will have him on the other side for their contests against the Lakers this year.

