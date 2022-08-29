Skip to main content
Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard should be back from injury in time for opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While no official update on his availability has been made public, each new report regarding Kawhi Leonard's health has been a positive one. These updates have come from teammates, trainers, and others close to the superstar forward, and all indicate that he looks better than ever. In a recent article from The Athletic's Law Murray, it was reiterated that Kawhi is expected to play on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

For those who have followed the updates all offseason, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise; however, it is indeed encouraging to hear it reinforced once more. Murray also reported recently that Kawhi is expected to participate in preseason action, which would give fans their first look at him since the 2021 playoffs.

With the Clippers failing to advance beyond the play-in tournament last season, there was never much of a chance for Kawhi Leonard to return. With that additional time to rehab his injury, the superstar forward has seemingly progressed well in both the mental and physical aspects of injury recovery. 

With the Clippers still in pursuit of their first championship, a healthy Kawhi Leonard is something they will need to rely heavily on. As recent reports indicate, the two-time Finals MVP should be ready to suit up for the team when they open their season against the Lakers on October 20th.

1389796014
