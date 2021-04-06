NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
DeMarcus Cousins Available for LA Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

DeMarcus Cousins Available for LA Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

Cousins recently signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers.
Author:
Publish date:
Cousins recently signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers.

10-day signee DeMarcus Cousins could make his LA Clippers debut tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers’ most recent injury report did not list Cousins, so it is safe to assume that, at the very least, he’ll be available to play. Head Coach Tyronn Lue will want to see how Cousins fits in LA’s system as a backup center, particularly while Serge Ibaka continues to miss time with lower back tightness.

Cousins struggled as a Houston Rocket earlier this season, shooting just 37.6% from the field in 25 games played. He has dealt with ACL and Achilles tears in the last three years, and has yet to look like the dominant, low-post force that he was in Sacramento and New Orleans. Those days are behind him, but his remaining skillset could help him contribute to a team in a limited role. He’s a solid jump-shooter, which is extremely desirable for a center, and his handle and passing vision make him a good ball-mover in any offense. Defensively, the Clippers will likely have to resort to a drop coverage in pick-and-roll when Cousins is on the court, as he is too immobile to switch onto smaller players.

Even if Cousins plays well enough to earn a contract for the remainder of the season, it is unlikely he’ll have a significant role come playoff time, as he’ll be playing behind both Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka (should both of them be healthy). Still, he provides LA with a unique look for the time being, and there is really no downside to testing the waters with a player who was once All-NBA caliber.

Related Stories

Patrick Beverley Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE Against Blazers

DeMarcus Cousins Officially Signs 10-Day Contract With LA Clippers

Jalen Rose Says Paul George is the Most Polarizing Player in West Playoffs

USATSI_15506825
News

DeMarcus Cousins Available for LA Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

USATSI_15600162_168384702_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE Against Blazers

USATSI_14795904
News

Paul George Unsure if Toe Injury Will Linger For Rest of Season

USATSI_15562783_168384702_lowres
News

DeMarcus Cousins Officially Signs 10-Day Contract With LA Clippers

USATSI_15794895
News

Jalen Rose Says Paul George is the Most Polarizing Player in West Playoffs

Jan 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking Down DeMarcus Cousins' Fit with the LA Clippers

Apr 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo (7) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rajon Rondo Speaks After Making LA Clippers Debut