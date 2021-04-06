NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Patrick Beverley Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE Against Blazers

Patrick Beverley Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE Against Blazers

Patrick Beverley has been out since March 11
Author:
Publish date:
Patrick Beverley has been out since March 11

Patrick Beverley hasn't played a game since March 11 against the Warriors, and it looks like that may finally change. The point guard has been sidelined with a "sore knee" ever since that game.

Beverley was upgraded to "Questionable" on the injury report for the game against the Portland Trailblazers on April 6. This is the first time Beverley has been upgraded in 12 games. 

The Clippers have found themselves in an interesting situation during Beverley's absence, as Reggie Jackson has played very well as a starter. To make things even more complicated, the team just signed another point guard in Rajon Rondo. There will inevitably be a logjam with Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson, and Luke Kennard. It'll be interesting to see how the Clippers manage the situation moving forward.

Patrick Beverley was averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 44/42/79 shooting. While his numbers don't jump off the page, Beverley is incredibly important to the Clippers' success. The Clippers are 14-8 without Patrick Beverley, and 19-10 with him this season. One of the critical questions to ask about the Clippers is how important Patrick Beverley is to the team, but his lack of availability the last two seasons. With nearly a month of rest, hopefully, Beverley will not miss any more time for the team.

Related Stories

Paul George Believes Rajon Rondo Will Hold LA Clippers More Accountable

DeMarcus Cousins Officially Signs 10-Day Contract With LA Clippers

Jalen Rose Says Paul George is the Most Polarizing Player in West Playoffs

USATSI_15600162_168384702_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE Against Blazers

USATSI_14795904
News

Paul George Unsure if Toe Injury Will Linger For Rest of Season

USATSI_15562783_168384702_lowres
News

DeMarcus Cousins Officially Signs 10-Day Contract With LA Clippers

USATSI_15794895
News

Jalen Rose Says Paul George is the Most Polarizing Player in West Playoffs

Jan 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking Down DeMarcus Cousins' Fit with the LA Clippers

Apr 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo (7) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rajon Rondo Speaks After Making LA Clippers Debut

USATSI_15808193_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Believes Rondo Will Hold Clippers More Accountable