Patrick Beverley Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE Against Blazers

Patrick Beverley hasn't played a game since March 11 against the Warriors, and it looks like that may finally change. The point guard has been sidelined with a "sore knee" ever since that game.

Beverley was upgraded to "Questionable" on the injury report for the game against the Portland Trailblazers on April 6. This is the first time Beverley has been upgraded in 12 games.

The Clippers have found themselves in an interesting situation during Beverley's absence, as Reggie Jackson has played very well as a starter. To make things even more complicated, the team just signed another point guard in Rajon Rondo. There will inevitably be a logjam with Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson, and Luke Kennard. It'll be interesting to see how the Clippers manage the situation moving forward.

Patrick Beverley was averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 44/42/79 shooting. While his numbers don't jump off the page, Beverley is incredibly important to the Clippers' success. The Clippers are 14-8 without Patrick Beverley, and 19-10 with him this season. One of the critical questions to ask about the Clippers is how important Patrick Beverley is to the team, but his lack of availability the last two seasons. With nearly a month of rest, hopefully, Beverley will not miss any more time for the team.

