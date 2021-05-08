DeMarcus Cousins is Halfway Through Clippers' Playbook

DeMarcus Cousins signed a 10-day contract with the LA Clippers on April 5, and one month later, he's halfway through the team's playbook.

"I’m about halfway through," Cousins said after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers. "I got another half to go so we are making some progress."

Cousins had previously joked about how massive the Clippers playbook was, but it looks like he's finally starting to get used to it. It's been a tough season for him to get acclimated to the team, with the incredibly condensed schedule and lack of practices. Many times he's been beating his opponents solely on talent, but he and Rondo are starting to develop more of a connection.

"Obviously, I’m a lot more comfortable and used to it with the things going on with this team and on the floor, the play calls, defensive schemes, and whatever the case may be," Cousins said. "Obviously, that took time, and trying to learn things on the fly in joining this team in the middle of the seaso n. So obviously those things are easier but just trying to do my part. Be as good at my job as possible, continuing to learn the plays, learn the schemes and just get better with each game."

The LA Clippers still don't know when they're getting Serge Ibaka back yet, so DeMarcus Cousins will definitely play crucial minutes during the playoffs. The success of the team's bench unit will also rely on him.

