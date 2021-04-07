NewsGamedaySI.COM
DeMarcus Cousins Says He's In Best Shape Of His Career With Clippers

DeMarcus Cousins believes in himself, despite the injuries.
DeMarcus Cousins played basketball for the first time in nearly two months tonight, and his confidence is near an all-time high.

Cousins made his debut with the Clippers against the Blazers and didn't disappoint. He may not have put up off-the-wall numbers, but he made a very solid contribution for the minutes he was given. In 7 minutes, Cousins' box score was: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists on 3/4 FGs. Given that Cousins hadn't played a game since February 17, that's a very great box score. He has support from his teammates like Paul George too.

DeMarcus Cousins wants to prove that he still belongs in the league, and fully understands the situation he's in with the Clippers. He came to be a third-string center that could provide quality minutes during Serge Ibaka's injury, and that isn't discouraging cousins. This is a player who tore his Achilles, and then shortly thereafter missed an entire season after tearing his ACL - he's already been in much more discouraging situations.

It's definitely very early, but it would be smart of the Clippers to sign DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season before someone else does.

