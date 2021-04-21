DeMarcus Cousins says 'We've Gotta Stop the PG Slander'

DeMarcus Cousins showed a lot of love for Paul George on Tuesday night.

After the LA Clippers’ nailbiter 113-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Cousins made it clear that he’s a Paul George stan, and has appreciated being his teammate over the course of his 10-Day contracts.

"PG’s cool as a fan,” Cousins said postgame with a smile on his face. “He leads by example. He comes in and he works every single day. Every night he steps on the floor, he’s going to give an A+ effort. One of the most talented players I’ve ever seen lace ‘em up. We gotta stop the PG slander. It just won't be accepted around me...Every chance I get, I'm gonna give him his flowers."

Perhaps Cousins’ support of George has encouraged him and brought the best basketball out of him—Cousins' first game as a Clipper also initiated Paul George’s absurd scoring tear. In the seven games that Cousins has been on the Clippers’ roster, George has averaged 32.9 points per game on 54% shooting. He’s scored 32 or more points in six of those seven games, and LA is 6-1 over that stretch.

George and Cousins were teammates on the 2016 U.S. Men’s Olympic squad, winning the gold together in Rio. The two clearly developed a bond, and Cousins was able to see George’s drive firsthand.

If Cousins says the PG slander has to stop, then it has to stop. It’s hard to argue with the 6’11, 270-pound center.

