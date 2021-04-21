NewsGamedaySI.COM
DeMarcus Cousins says 'We've Gotta Stop the PG Slander'

The new LA Clipper gave high praise to Paul George.
© Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins showed a lot of love for Paul George on Tuesday night.

After the LA Clippers’ nailbiter 113-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Cousins made it clear that he’s a Paul George stan, and has appreciated being his teammate over the course of his 10-Day contracts.

Perhaps Cousins’ support of George has encouraged him and brought the best basketball out of him—Cousins' first game as a Clipper also initiated Paul George’s absurd scoring tear. In the seven games that Cousins has been on the Clippers’ roster, George has averaged 32.9 points per game on 54% shooting. He’s scored 32 or more points in six of those seven games, and LA is 6-1 over that stretch.

George and Cousins were teammates on the 2016 U.S. Men’s Olympic squad, winning the gold together in Rio. The two clearly developed a bond, and Cousins was able to see George’s drive firsthand.

If Cousins says the PG slander has to stop, then it has to stop. It’s hard to argue with the 6’11, 270-pound center. 

