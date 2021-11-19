Dillon Brooks: 'Paul George Needs Illegal Screens to Get Open Against Me'

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the LA Clippers on Thursday night, but that did not stop Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks from complaining about the officiating. After the game, Brooks told the media that "Paul George needs illegal screens to get open against me, cuz I'm on him all night."

When matched up against Brooks in this game, George went 4/8 from the field. All four of those baskets can be seen here:

Of the four baskets George scored while being defended by Brooks, only one of them used a screen. While Ivica Zubac moved a bit on that play, perhaps warranting an offensive foul call, the rest of George's buckets against Brooks came in isolation situations. George finished the game with 23 points on 50% shooting, and did it without a single free-throw attempt.

The Clippers and Grizzlies will face off again on January 8th in Los Angeles, and it will be very interesting to watch that matchup between Paul George and Dillon Brooks. Brooks is known for his defense, and while he is undeniably a solid player, his recent comments about George seemed misguided given the video evidence proving the contrary.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 against the Clippers this season, but Brooks missed the first matchup between the two teams with an injury. If both he and George are healthy for that January 8th game, it should be a good one.

