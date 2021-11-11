Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

Kawhi Leonard is the most mysterious man in the NBA. As such, it's very rare to get any type of injury update from him. Fortunately, it looks there's a small update via NBA on TNT.

"The Clippers are still really hopeful that they'll get Kawhi Leonard back before the end of the season," Allie LaForce said on TNT. "In fact, Ty Lue told us right before the game that he was really encouraged that he was doing some explosive box jumping just a couple of days ago. He's been shooting for weeks, and of course, actively involved in the coach's meetings."

There was a report from Skip Bayless that the Clippers have shut down Kawhi Leonard for the season, but multiple sources told AllClippers that isn't the case. The Clippers are going to be very cautious with Kawhi Leonard and shut him down if there was any reason to do so, but as of now, there has been no mention of that. It shouldn't be a surprise if Leonard ultimately doesn't end up playing this season, but there's absolutely no reason to think that's the case right now.

The best-case scenario for the Clippers is one that they're currently trending in - that the team can remain competitive until Kawhi Leonard returns. They've had a relatively easy schedule as of now, but things will definitely start ramping up this week as they face both the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls.

