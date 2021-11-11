Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab
    Publish date:

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    Kawhi Leonard is doing explosive box jumps and more.
    Author:

    Kawhi Leonard is doing explosive box jumps and more.

    Kawhi Leonard is the most mysterious man in the NBA. As such, it's very rare to get any type of injury update from him. Fortunately, it looks there's a small update via NBA on TNT.

    "The Clippers are still really hopeful that they'll get Kawhi Leonard back before the end of the season," Allie LaForce said on TNT. "In fact, Ty Lue told us right before the game that he was really encouraged that he was doing some explosive box jumping just a couple of days ago. He's been shooting for weeks, and of course, actively involved in the coach's meetings."

    There was a report from Skip Bayless that the Clippers have shut down Kawhi Leonard for the season, but multiple sources told AllClippers that isn't the case. The Clippers are going to be very cautious with Kawhi Leonard and shut him down if there was any reason to do so, but as of now, there has been no mention of that. It shouldn't be a surprise if Leonard ultimately doesn't end up playing this season, but there's absolutely no reason to think that's the case right now.

    Read More

    The best-case scenario for the Clippers is one that they're currently trending in - that the team can remain competitive until Kawhi Leonard returns. They've had a relatively easy schedule as of now, but things will definitely start ramping up this week as they face both the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls.

    Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin Share High Praise For Toronto Raptors Rookie Scottie Barnes

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week 

    USATSI_17017868_168390270_lowres
    News

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    11 seconds ago
    1233741471.0
    News

    Injury Report: Marcus Morris Hopeful to Return Within Two Weeks

    1 hour ago
    IMG_3149
    News

    Paul George Reacts to Viral Photo of Him and Fan

    2 hours ago
    159d5016-kawhi-leonard
    News

    Kawhi Leonard Helping With Coaching Decisions on Sidelines

    3 hours ago
    gty-1264909692-e1597233701424
    News

    Damian Lillard Says NBA Foul Changes are Unacceptable

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17129012_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George's Humble Reaction to Winning Western Conference Player of the Week

    18 hours ago
    1236132456.0
    News

    LA Clippers Make it Five Straight Wins, Defeat Portland Trail Blazers 117-109

    18 hours ago
    marcus-morris-markieff-morris-pregame-784x523
    News

    Marcus Morris Fires Back at Nikola Jokic's Brothers

    Nov 9, 2021