Skip to main content
Julius Erving 'Loves' Watching Kawhi Leonard Play Basketball

Julius Erving 'Loves' Watching Kawhi Leonard Play Basketball

Kawhi Leonard received very high praise from Dr. J

Kawhi Leonard received very high praise from Dr. J

Kawhi Leonard was officially inducted into the NBA's 75 greatest players list, and he received some high praise from one of the greatest NBA legends ever - Dr. J.

Julius Erving spoke on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast where he discussed which current NBA players he loves watching.

"I love watching Kawhi," Erving said. "Going back to his days in San Antonio, I was a big Tim Duncan fan. In San Antonio, having their roots in the ABA, created a bias for me. When Kawhi came on the scene and then he was MVP of the playoffs, I started watching him more closely and I like what he brings to the players. A lot of people don't like his demeanor, but I love his demeanor. He says something when he has something to say, if he ain't got nothing to say, go talk to somebody else. So yeah, he would be at the top of my list."

Read More

For many players, Dr. J was Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan. MJ himself has previously stated his admiration for Erving numerous times in the past. For a player like Kawhi, getting the nod of approval from Dr. J is one of the best nods a player could ever receive.

There's still no firm date on when Kawhi Leonard will return from his ACL tear injury. He's been ahead of schedule all season, and most recently told some NBA legends that he's feeling a lot better, and trying to "get back out there." Whenever Kawhi does return, he'll have Dr. J waiting in anticipation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Never Left Milwaukee Bucks

Lou Williams Addresses Potential Retirement

Jayson Tatum Breaks Down Viral Crossover on Paul George

USATSI_16247795_168390270_lowres
News

Dr. J 'Loves' Watching Kawhi Leonard Play Basketball

By Farbod Esnaashari
1 minute ago
steph-curry-giannis-antetokounmpo
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game Performance

By Joey Linn
14 hours ago
cropped_GettyImages-643002570
News

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
16 hours ago
USATSI_17630815_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17144450_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets NBA Legends at NBA 75th Anniversary

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 21, 2022
063_1371874436
News

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game MVP Performance

By Joey Linn
Feb 21, 2022
1235964095.0
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Says He Feels 'A Lot Better'

By Joey Linn
Feb 20, 2022
curry_t800
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Getting Booed by Cleveland All-Star Game Crowd

By Joey Linn
Feb 20, 2022