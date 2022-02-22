Dr. J 'Loves' Watching Kawhi Leonard Play Basketball

Kawhi Leonard was officially inducted into the NBA's 75 greatest players list, and he received some high praise from one of the greatest NBA legends ever - Dr. J.

Julius Erving spoke on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast where he discussed which current NBA players he loves watching.

"I love watching Kawhi," Erving said. "Going back to his days in San Antonio, I was a big Tim Duncan fan. In San Antonio, having their roots in the ABA, created a bias for me. When Kawhi came on the scene and then he was MVP of the playoffs, I started watching him more closely and I like what he brings to the players. A lot of people don't like his demeanor, but I love his demeanor. He says something when he has something to say, if he ain't got nothing to say, go talk to somebody else. So yeah, he would be at the top of my list."

For many players, Dr. J was Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan. MJ himself has previously stated his admiration for Erving numerous times in the past. For a player like Kawhi, getting the nod of approval from Dr. J is one of the best nods a player could ever receive.

There's still no firm date on when Kawhi Leonard will return from his ACL tear injury. He's been ahead of schedule all season, and most recently told some NBA legends that he's feeling a lot better, and trying to "get back out there." Whenever Kawhi does return, he'll have Dr. J waiting in anticipation.

