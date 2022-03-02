Skip to main content
Draymond Green Blasts Lakers Fans For Booing LeBron James

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green blasted Los Angeles Lakers fans for booing LeBron

Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed this season. While they have dealt with some injuries, they currently sit five-games behind the LA Clippers who have dealt with far worse injury luck. This poor play, often magnified by poor effort, has warranted boos from the Lakers faithful on several recent occasions. According to Draymond Green, this behavior from the fanbase is pathetic.

On a recent podcast episode, Draymond Green blasted the Lakers fans who have been booing the team, specifically highlighting an instance where LeBron James was on the receiving end of these boos. "I thought that was pathetic," Draymond said. "I thought it was extremely pathetic, and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful from a fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA."

Draymond continued by saying, "Lets not be like spoiled brats. It's okay to be spoiled, like ya, you can 100% be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let's not be brats. That was about as bratty as something I've seen. Considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago. And now you're booing? I thought it was utterly ridiculous."

Draymond Green has never been one to hold back his thoughts, and he spoke very directly on the way he felt about Lakers fans booing LeBron James and their team.

