Draymond Green Gives New Update on Back Injury

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is feeling good

Noah Graham | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced back in January that Draymond Green would miss more time than initially expected, after an MRI indicated that the calf soreness he was experiencing was related to a disc in his lower back. While the initial report was understandably concerning, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided some reason for optimism directly after the announcement.

When asked about Draymond's injury back in January, Kerr said that "I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery... I've talked to Draymond several times, and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine." While the timeline has been a bit longer than many hoped it would be, it now looks as if Kerr's initial response contained the proper amount of optimism.

Draymond Green was recently asked about his injury, and said, "I feel really good. I'm making a lot of good progress. I'm just kinda building back." On when he could return, Green said, "I don't really have an exact date. I've just been taking it week by week, and just going along as I progress. I'm really starting to ramp my workouts up more and more, so I'll just continue to do that through this break and coming out of the break, I'll see where that falls. Definitely feeling really good where I'm at, so just continue to work." Green concluded by saying that he will return once he is ready, and is not looking to rush the process.

The Warriors have indicated an expected return not long after the All-Star break, and if Green's comments are any further indiction, it seems as if that timeline could be realistic.

