Draymond Green says Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 Shot Cost Warriors Another Championship

To this day, it seems as if Draymond Green still believes he'd have another championship ring if it wasn't for Kawhi Leonard.

Draymond Green and Fred VanVleet discussed Kawhi Leonard's historic Game 7 shot against the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview on The Draymond Green Show.

"I didn't think it was a chance it was going in," Green said.

VanVleet had a first-hand perspective on the shot, and he also believed it wasn't going in at first. As the shot started hitting a couple of bounces though, VanVleet started believing it was going in.

"It looked off left," VanVleet said. "I'm looking at it, and you can see it go and it looked off to the left towards the middle of the lane. Once we saw it bounce, bounce twice, it was like 'oh this shit is going in, it's going in, you know what I mean.' That was like the craziest amount of emotion... I didn't want my season to end with that performance on the table."

The most important thing for VanVleet was not only the win, but also a second chance at redemption. He had a horrific series against the Sixers, only scoring 14 points total in seven games. After that, he scored 142 points over the next twelve games for an average of 11.8 PPG.

Draymond Green believes if Kawhi Leonard didn't hit that Game 7 shot, the Warriors would have likely beaten their NBA Finals opponent, and he'd have another ring.

